Greater Accra still epicenter as confirmed COVID-19 cases in Ghana reach 5,918

The Greater Accra Region of Ghana has continued to remain the epicenter of the global pandemic COVID-19 with 4,422 cases as the country’s case count rises to 5,918, data published by the Ghana Health Service today shows. Three days ago, the number was 5,735, an increase of 183.

There are 31 recorded deaths and 1,754 recoveries. The country first announced its first two cases on March 12, 2020.

The current number of confirmed cases however, is inconsistent with known levels of community spread of the disease – but the reasons for the low number of cases can possibly be attributable to reduced levels of contact tracing and sample testing.

Testing has been cut from over 2000 to the 1000s.

https://ghanahealthservice.org/covid19/archive.php#

By Emmanuel K. Dogbevi