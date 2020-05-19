Ho Teaching Hospital nurse tests positive for COVID-19

Share this with more people!

A nurse at the Ho Teaching Hospital (HTH) has tested positive for coronavirus disease (COVID-19).

Mr Amos Dzah, Public Affairs Officer of the Hospital who confirmed this to the Ghana News Agency said, the nurse had since been admitted at the Regional Treatment Centre in Ho on Sunday.

He said the working area of the nurse had been fumigated and ready to be opened to the public.

Mr Dzah said three members of staff and a close acquaintance of the nurse have also been quarantined.

He said there was no cause for alarm and urged the public to maintain the protocols including physical distancing, wearing of facial masks and washing of hand with soap under running water.

Volta Region has 41 COVID-19 cases with two confirmed deaths.

Source: GNA