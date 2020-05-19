Ministries working on LI to regulate soya beans export – Minister

Share this with more people!

The Ministry of Food and Agriculture is working with the Ministry of Trade and Industry and the Attorney General’s Department on a Legislative Instrument (LI) to allow Soya Bean exporters to obtain a permit from the sector Ministry.

Dr. Owusu Afriyie Akoto, the Minister of Food and Agriculture announced it when he recently paid a working visit to Dormaa-Ahenkro in the Dormaa Central Municipality of the Bono Region to interact with some poultry farmers in the area.

A letter to that effect has been written to the Minister of Trade and Industry who has also requested the Attorney-General to draft an LI for people to get permits from the MoFA before exporting Soya Beans, Dr. Akoto stated.

He said the LI would also seek to check capital flight of the export of that non-traditional crop because it would ensure proceeds earned by exporters could be invested in the local economy to contribute to national economic growth.

Dr. Akoto gave the assurance of the government’s commitment to give much attention to the poultry industry to prevent it from collapsing.

Soya Beans are mixed with maize in the production of poultry feed but its production to maize availability was lower when the Akufo-Addo’s government assumed power, he said.

This is because just 50,000 metric tons were being produced domestically, but now with the Planting for Food and Jobs (PfFJs) intervention, production has moved up to 200,000 metric tons as at last year, and Ghana was now able to export the commodity, Dr. Akoto added.

He, therefore, indicated there was the need to diagnose and address the fundamentals in the poultry sector to make the industry vibrant and expressed the hope that achieving that dream could make the enclave of Dormaa Municipal and the Dormaa East to producers of poultry products to feed the West African sub-regional market.

Dr. Akoto said the country’s potential to produce soya beans led the government to include it among the first six crops for the PfFJs initiative to generate enough feed locally for the production of poultry feed at a much cheaper rate.

Touching on the poultry laboratory at Dormaa-Ahenkro which was put up during ex-President John Agyekum Kufour’s administration but had suffered years of neglect, he gave the assurance he would ensure it would be factored into the 2021 budget for the provision of requisite equipment and resources to revamp it to boost the progress of the poultry industry in the area.

Source: GNA