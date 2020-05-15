Ghana’s COVID-19 cases rise to 5,530

Share this with more people!

Ghana has new confirmed Covid-19 cases of 122 as at May 13, bringing the total case count to 5,530, Dr Badu Sarkodie, the Director of Public Health, Ghana Health Service, said on Thursday.

Regions that recorded the new cases are Greater Accra – 57, Ashanti – 62, Central – two, and Western North – one, with two more deaths recorded, bringing the death toll to 24.

Speaking at the Ministry of Information COVID-19 briefing update in Accra, Dr Sarkodie said with the 24 deaths among the 5,530 cases, Ghana’s Coronavirus death to positivity rate, which is termed as case fatality rate, now stands at 0.43 per cent.

He said the total number of recoveries had increased to 674, while quite a significant number of persons have been tested and proved negative, adding that: “We are waiting for the second test to declare them as fully recovered from the virus”.

Dr Sarkodie detailed the new confirmed cases within the Greater Accra Region saying 51 were recorded from the Tema Metropolitan Area, two from Ashiaman, Korle-Clottey, one; and one each from the Accra Metro and La Dadekotopon.

With the two new cases within the Central Region, one each was recorded from Awutu Senya (East Kasoa) and Winneba.

In the Ashanti Region, out of the 62 new cases, 12 were from the Kumasi Metropolitan Area, Obuasi Municipality – 22, Asokore Mampong – one, Afigya Sekyere South – two, Atwima Kwanwoma – 19, Bekwai – one, Tafo – one, and the Salvation Army Hospital reported one case.

In the Western North Region, the one new case was reported at Bibiani.

With regards to the regional distribution, Greater Accra had 4,204, Ashanti Region 788, Eastern Region 99, Central Region 192, Western Region 61, Western North 57, Volta Region 34, Oti Region 24, Northern Region 19, North East Region two, Upper East Region 26, Upper West 21, and the Bono Region, one.

“So out of the 16 regions, 13 of them have reported cases, and those regions that have not reported cases yet are Bono East, Savannah and Ahafo regions,” Dr Sarkodie said.

Source: GNA