China Water and Electricity Corporation donates to Energy Ministry

Share this with more people!

The China International Water and Electricity Corporation has donated Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) worth about GH¢100,000 to the Ministry of Energy to help in the fight against COVID-19.

The items were 20,000 pieces of face masks, 450 bottles and 20 small pieces of hand sanitizers, and 300 packs of tissue.

This was in a statement from the Communication Unit of the Ministry and copied to the Ghana News Agency in Accra.

Mr Xie Dahu, the Director of the Corporation, said the country should not be ravaged by the pandemic and that the gesture was the Corporation’s contribution to help fight the virus.

He expressed gratitude to the Government for taking measures to help combat the pandemic.

Mr William Owuraku Aidoo, the Deputy Minister in charge of Power, who received the items, promised to distribute the items equitably to staff of the Ministry and its affiliate agencies.

He commended the Corporation for donating GH¢800,000 into the COVID-19 Trust Fund and called on other corporate organisations to emulate the gesture.

The Corporation has completed a number of projects in Ghana most of which are rural electrification projects for more than 2,000 communities.

Source: GNA