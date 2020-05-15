Auditor-General submits two reports to Parliament

Share this with more people!

The Auditor-General of Ghana has submitted two reports to Parliament in accordance with Sections 13(e) and 16 of the Audit Service Act, 2000 (Act 584).

The two reports are: Report of the Auditor-General on the Nationwide Payroll and Personnel Verification Audit as at June 2018; and Performance Audit Report of the Auditor-General on Sustainability of Sports Stadia in Ghana.

A statement issued in Accra and signed by Mrs Ama Awotwe Bosumafi, Assistant Director, Public Relations, and copied to the Ghana News Agency on Thursday, said the Auditor-General used methodologies that were in line with internationally accepted standards to conduct the audits.

It said in line with Section 23 of Act 584; “We wish to notify the public that copies of these reports are available at our website www.ghaudit.org for free download”.

Source: GNA