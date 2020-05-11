COVID-19: When should Ghanaians expect cases to start declining, as current number rises to 4,700?

Share this with more people!

Since Ghana announced the first two confirmed COVID-19 cases on March 12, the country as at May 10, 2020 has recorded 4,700 positive cases. The cases are said to have come from backlogs of samples being tested in labs.

There are 494 recoveries and 22 deaths recorded.

The numbers no doubt show an exponential growth in infections – something that should worry everyone. Increasingly too, there are cases of community spread.

At this point there are many questions begging to be answered:

After taking the samples, are subjects kept in supervised isolation to wait for the results, or they are asked to self-isolate? In the case that they are expected to self-isolate, how is it ensured that they self-isolate?

Where are all the 4,700 patients? Are they in any supervised care or some are caring for themselves at home?

How many of these are asymptomatic and how are they being managed?

Apart from advising citizens to stay at home if they don’t have anything to do outside, wash their hands frequently under running water, use hand sanitizers, wear masks and eat well to boost their immune systems, what other practical measures are on the ground to curb further spread?

Meanwhile, the country’s borders remain closed and large gatherings of any kind are prohibited. All education institutions are also to remain closed.

It is important to ask at this point; when should Ghanaians expect to see a fall in the number of infections?