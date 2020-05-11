COVID-19: President announces package to resource NCCE

Share this with more people!

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, on Sunday, announced a package to resource the National Commission for Civic Education (NCCE) to it to strengthen its education on COVID-19 to contain the spread of the disease.

On Monday, May 11, the President said, 10,000 domestically-produced facemasks and additional funds would be delivered to the NCCE to enhance its capacity to undertake ‘the important work it is already doing’.

President Akufo-Addo announced this in his ninth broadcast to update citizens on measures being implemented to deal with the pandemic.

The Government had extended this gesture to other frontline actors engaged in the fight, for instance, with the presentation of 5,000 Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) to members of the media.

The President thanked healthcare workers, including all those responsible for the Tracing, Testing and Treating, for their heroic contribution to the fight against the pandemic.

“They will be long remembered in our history. In advance, I say a hearty ayekoo to the Ghana Registered Nurses and Midwives Association, which celebrates its 60th anniversary on Tuesday,” he stated.

The President urged citizens to change their attitude and adopt healthy lifestyles.

“We have to improve our hygiene, our fitness and exercises, our eating, generally, our style of living, which will boost our immunity to disease and the virus”.

He called for the unity of purpose to overcome the pandemic.

“We can defeat it if we continue to look out for one another, and remain each other’s keeper.

“We are fighting a common enemy, and it is imperative that we do not allow religious, ethnic or political differences to get in the way of certain victory,” he said.

“So, we cannot allow a few persons, who wish to use these differences to scuttle our collective fight, to succeed”.

The President announced that the ban on public gathering remained in force till May 31.

Source: GNA