COVID-19: Stranded Ghanaians in US urged to register for intervention

Share this with more people!

The Permanent Mission of Ghana to the United Nations, and the Consulate General in New York, have directed Ghanaians stranded in the tri-state area of New York, New Jersey, and Connecticut to register with the Mission for intervention.

All affected Ghanaians in the US, who wished to be evacuated after the border closures, in the quest to control the spread of the COVID-19, are to provide their names and biodata of passport, US Visa page and date of entry, and the State and City of residence in the United States to the Mission.

“The information should be urgently communicated by email to Ghanaconsulatenewyork@aol.com by Tuesday, May 12, 2020 to enable the Mission to advise the Ministry accordingly.”

This was contained in a statement signed by Mr Frederick Ameyaw, the Information Officer of the Permanent Mission of Ghana to the UN and copied to the Ghana News Agency in Accra.

The affected individuals could also contact the Consul General, Professor Samuel K. Amoako on 929-342-9396 for further information and clarification.

According to the statement, Ghana’s borders and airports by Executive Order would remain closed in response to the pandemic until further notice.

The action was, therefore, a step taken upon the directive of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Regional Integration to compile a list of Ghanaians stranded in the US as a result of the closures.

Source: GNA