CAF sets May 5 as deadline for member nations to decide on league

The Confederation of African Football (CAF), has asked the Ghana Football Association to inform them of their final decision concerning the suspended 2019-20 Ghana Premier League (GPL) season.

The continental football governing body in a letter to member Association wants to know from all member associations whether they are willing to continue the season or scrap it and has there set May 5, 2020, as a deadline for all countries.

This follows the CoronaVirus pandemic, which has led to the suspension of all football activities in the world including Ghana.

The GFA suspended the GPL indefinitely following the pandemic and the subsequent ban on all social activities including football by the government.

Source: GNA