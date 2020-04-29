Number of Ghana confirmed cases of COVID-19 now 1,671

Ghana has confirmed 121 additional cases of COVID-19, since Saturday, April 25, bringing the total to 1,671.

There have also been additional five deaths, sending the total to 16. However, there are 188 recoveries.

Dr Patrick Kuma-Aboagye, the Director General of the Ghana Health Service, gave the update at a media briefing in Accra, organised under the auspices of the Ministry of Information.

He said about 1,461 patients had no symptoms and were responding to treatment.

Six are moderately to critically ill, with two of them at the University of Ghana Medical Centre, one at the Ga East Municipal and one at the Korle-Bu Teaching Hospitals.

He said there were more waiting to be discharged after their second test after treatment also proved negative.

Dr Kuma-Aboagye said there were about 237 in isolation centres across the country: 174 in the Greater Accra, 50 in Eastern; nine each in Central, and Ashanti and five in the Northern regions.

The total case count per regions are: Greater Accra – 1,433, Upper West eight – Upper East 18, Northern – 13, Oti – 17, Volta – 11, Eastern – 57, Ashanti – 84, Central – 17, Western – nine, North East – two and Western North – one.

“So far about four regions have not recorded any case and they include, the Savanna, Bono, Ahafo and Bono East,” he said.

Source: GNA