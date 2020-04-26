US government brings 2,500kg medical supplies to support COVID-19 testing in Ghana

Share this with more people!

The US government has brought to Ghana some 2,500 medical supplies to support the testing for COVID-19.

In a press release copied to ghanabusinessnews.com, the US Embassy in Ghana says, US Air Force C-130J aircraft from the 86th Airlift Wing in Ramstein Air Base, Germany arrived at the Kotoka International Airport in Accra, April 24, to deliver medical supplies to the Ghana government.

“The delivery included approximately 2,500 kilograms of medical cargo and supplies provided by the US Naval Medical Research Unit Three (NAMRU-3) Ghana Detachment,” the release said.

It indicated that the medical supplies included ribonucleic acid, nucleic acid (RNA) extraction kits, reagents, viral collection swabs, universal and viral transport media to collect and store specimens, and the replenishment of other consumable lab supplies.

They were originally ordered in January 2020 to support NAMRU-3 Ghana Detachment research efforts, specifically ongoing influenza surveillance, in partnership with Ghana’s National Influenza Center at the Noguchi Memorial Institute of Medical Research, the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology, and the Kumasi Centre of Collaborative Research in Tropical Medicine, it added.