Akufo-Addo to speak to African business managers on crisis management during COVID-19

The President of Ghana, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo is scheduled to speak to African business leaders on crisis management during the COVID-19 pandemic. The engagement, a webinar series developed by Africa.com is expected to have over 3000 participants.

According to the organisers, President Akufo-Addo will be the lead speaker on a panel moderated by Hakeem Belo-Osagie, Chairman of FSDH Holding Company and Harvard Business School Senior Lecturer of Business Administration.

The panel, “This Isn’t the West – How Africa’s Informal Sector Responds to COVID-19” will also feature Nasir El-Rufai, Governor of Kaduna State, Nigeria; Ahmed Mushfiq Mobrarak, Professor of Economics, Yale University; and Amandla Ooko-Ombaka, Senior Engagement Manager, McKinsey & Co, the organisers said.