Tema police arrests seven over missing robbery cash

The Tema Regional Police CID on Friday arrested 19 residents of Tema Community One site one out of which seven have been charged with stealing monies belonging to a robbery victim.

Chief Inspector Stella Dede Dzakpasu, Acting Tema Police Public Relations Officer, said the seven persons will be arraigned before court Monday.

According to her, the suspects took part in the scrambling of various amounts of money summing up to GH¢120,845.00 when an amount of GH¢123,345.00 belonging to a robbery victim was thrown away by one of the robbers who was being pursued by Police.

Chief Inspector Dzakpasu added that they were charged with stealing after admitting to the offence in their caution statement.

According to the police, three of the suspects, Richard Attoh alias Amartey aged 30, Qaadir Bancey aged 31 and Awudu Mohammed alias Vuga, aged 36, had admitted having taken part in the scrambling and pocketing a total of GH¢2,500.00 from the crime scene.

The Police however did not give the amount the remaining four suspects, Sulemana Bancey aged 62, Kwesi Hanson Smith, aged 66, Kabul Akuaku, aged 53 and David Nartey Daniel’s, aged 30, took from the money.

The Police urged members of the public who witnessed the incident to provide information that would lead to the arrest and retrieval of all the monies robbed from the victim adding that persons with information should contact the police on 191, 18555 and 0244287775.

Recalling the ribbing incident, the Acting Police PRO said on 23rd April 2020, Police responded to a robbery incident at the TDC traffic light where two robbers on a motorbike immobilised the vehicle of their victims by firing at the tyres and took from them an amount of GH¢123,345.00 in two polythene bags, which had been withdrawn from the bank a few minutes before the incident.

One of the robbers, the police indicated, was immediately shot by Police in an exchange of gunfire, while the other took to his heels, throwing the bags of money in the street, as he was being pursued by the Police, in the heat of the exchange of gunfire.

“Onlookers scrambled for the money and failed to return same, leaving the victim with an amount of GH¢2,500.00 which was salvaged” adding that intelligence gathering led to the arrest of the seven persons.

Source: GNA