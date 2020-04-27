Booty exposes robbery suspect for arrest

Share this with more people!

Amadu Ibrahim, 37, one of the five suspected armed robbers, who allegedly robbed passengers on the highway linking Nkonya-Asakyiri and Kpando Agbenorxoe has been arrested by Police at the Have Barrier with some of the booty from the operation.

Ibrahim was arrested while attempting to escape with his share of the booty including one iPhone 7, an Infinix phone and an amount of GH¢7,386.10 at about 1200 hours on April 24, this year.

Mr Prince Dogbatse, Volta Regional Public Relations Officer of the Ghana Police Service in a release copied to the Ghana News Agency said the Kpando Divisional Police Command acting upon intelligence arrested the suspect after the robbery gang robbed motorists travelling on Hyundai Mini bus with registration number GT 6645 – 13, earlier that day.

He said the group got away with cash totaling GH¢21, 250, 00, different brands of mobile phones and one MacBook laptop computer as Police patrol swift response to a distress call failed to yield the necessary results.

Mr Dogbatse indicated, further investigations revealed that the mobile phones retrieved from the suspect belonged to two of the victims that were robbed.

He said Ibrahim was assisting Police investigation and would be arraigned before court, while his accomplices pursued.

The Regional Police PRO reiterated the commitment of the Regional Police Command to fight all forms of crime during the COVID-19 pandemic and encouraged all persons to comply with the law on Imposition of Restrictions and promote social distancing and personal hygiene at all times.

“And where necessary, stay at home and help stop the spread of COVID-19,” he added.

Source: GNA