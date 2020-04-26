COVID-19: Ghana confirmed cases rise to 1,550 with 11 deaths

Share this with more people!

Ghana’s confirmed cases of COVID-19 has risen to 1,550, with 11 deaths and 155 recoveries, data on updates by the Ghana Health Service (GHS) indicated on Sunday.

The data shows that the Greater Accra Region has the highest case count of 1,347, followed by Ashanti with 69, Eastern has 57, while Oti and Central regions have 17 cases each.

The Northern Region has 13 confirmed cases, Volta has 10, Upper West and Upper East has eight each, North East has two; while the Western and Western North also have recorded a case each.

The update on COVID-19 in Ghana as at April 25 showed that aside the 155 recoveries, 1,378 persons were doing well and responding to treatment at facilities and homes under strict monitoring by the health team.

The report indicated that six persons were critically or moderately ill.

In terms of the positivity rate by surveillance type, the GHS report showed that a total of 100,622 samples have been tested, out of which 1,550 have been confirmed positive indicating a total positivity rate of 1.54 per cent.

A breakdown of the statistics showed that out of 21,047 samples tested under the routine surveillance, 513 were positive, indicating a positivity rate of 2.44 per cent.

Nine hundred and twenty-two (922) out of the 77,553 samples tested at the contact tracing level were confirmed positive, which represented 1.19 per cent.

In terms of those under mandatory quarantine; of the 2,022 samples tested, 115 tested positive indicating a positivity rate of 5.69 per cent.

The GHS, based on the current statistics, has reiterated the strict adherence to all the preventive measures by the public, which included the “stay at home; observe social distancing; avoid handshaking; and regular handwashing with soap under running water for at least 20 seconds”.

It also encouraged all people to observe the coughing and sneezing etiquettes, properly dispose of used tissues in closed bins, the mandatory wearing of nose masks when going out or when with other people, and avoid touching face with hands, or close contact with people who are sick.

The GHS urged the public to ensure the frequent cleaning and disinfection of objects or surfaces such as remote controls and doorknobs, and to call the toll-free numbers: 112 or 0509497700 or 0558439868 for assistance if they develop fever, cough or difficulty in breathing.

Source: GNA