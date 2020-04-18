Parliament unanimously approves Oko Boye as Deputy Health Minister

Parliament on Friday unanimously approved as a Deputy Minister of Health, Dr Bernard Okoe Boye, Member of Parliament of Ledzokuku and Board Chairman of the Korle Bu Teaching Hospital (KBTH).

The approval follows the vetting on Wednesday of the Deputy Health Minister-designate, 38, a public health practitioner, and subsequent recommendation by the Appointments Committee of Parliament for the position he was nominated to on April 6, 2020, by President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo.

At his vetting, the Committee described him as a nominee of high promise.

Dr Okoe Boye promised to resign from the position of the Board Chairman of the KBTH.

Furthermore, contributions from both sides of the House at the plenary where Mr Joseph Osei Owusu, the Chairman of the Appointments Committee and First Deputy Speaker of Parliament, moved for the House to adopt the Committee’s Report on his performance, gave him thumbs up for his pedigree in health practice and communication.

As a Deputy Minister, he is expected to assist the substantive Minister and all stakeholders in health delivery in Ghana, and addressing the threat of Covid-19 and general health issues confronting the nation.

He will take up the position after the President swears him in.

He takes over from Mr Alexander Kodwo Kom Abban, MP for Gomoa West, who was reassigned by the President as Deputy Minister of Communications, after relieving Mr Vincent Sowah Odotei, MP for Dadekotopon, of that position.

Source: GNA