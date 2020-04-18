Kumasi Zoo to start rationing meat for feeding carnivores

The change in the normal routine and pattern of life of Ghanaians, caused by the novel coronavirus pandemic, is having strong effect on carnivores and wild cats, at the Kumasi Zoological Gardens.

The management of the place is now mulling over the rationing of meat for feeding carnivores and wild cats there, following the imposition of the restriction on movements by the government.

Dr. Meyir Ziekah, the Manager, said they had been feeding the lions, wild cats and birds with about 56 kilograms of meat every day but with the shelter in place order, it was increasingly becoming difficult to meet the daily meat requirement.

He said the Kumasi abbatoir, their source of supply, had over the past few weeks, seen a drastic decline in the number of animals brought to the facility to be slaughtered.

He told the Ghana News Agency (GNA) in Kumasi, that they were considering slaughtering some animals themselves to feed the wild ones.

He added that, the Veterinary Service Department (VSD), had also been helping to get few animals to feed them.

For the omnivores and herbivores, the Zoo has stocked up on food – banana and plantain, enough to last for two to three weeks.

The Zoo is currently housing a total of 137 different animals.

Dr. Ziekah said due to the COVID-19 pandemic, only staff, responsible for feeding the animals, were working at the facility.

Source: GNA