Four granted bail for robbery

The Nkawie Circuit Court has granted four persons a total of GH₵40,000.00 bail with two sureties each, for robbery.

Kwame Kuffour 27, mason, Rufai Tijani, 30, Malik Ibrahim 18 and Kwaku Boahen 42, all farmers, were said to have attacked and robbed a Chinese auto mechanic at Achiase in the Atwima Mponua District.

They pleaded not guilty and would reappear before the court presided by Mr Johnson Abbey on May 28, this year.

Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Mr Sylvanus Dalmeida told the court that the complainant, was a Chinese auto mechanic who had been repairing excavators for a mining company at Achiase.

He said on March 21 this year at about 2100 hours the suspects who had blocked the road from Achiase community to the mining site, attacked the victim who was returning from the mining site with guns and cutlasses, and robbed him.

They took away gold, mobile phones, car keys, ID cards, an amount of GH₵2,000.00 and other valuable items.

DSP Dalmeida said the suspects were intercepted and arrested by the Police at Adobewura on their way to sell the gold.

The police retrieved GH₵3,000.00 cash and two mobile phones from them.

They were then charged and brought before the court after investigations.

Source: GNA