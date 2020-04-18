Ghana confirmed COVID-19 cases shoot up to 834

This afternoon, Saturday April 18, 2020 when the Ghana Health Service released latest figures of confirmed COVID-19 cases in the country, it went from 641 since the last update to 834.

The Service however say, the jump in the numbers is due to a backlog of laboratory samples that were picked for testing.

“After completion of a backlog of laboratory samples which have been picked for testing, the confirmed cases have increased,” the Service said in a tweet.

Ghana announced its first two cases on March 12, 2020. 99 patients have recovered and nine have died.