FIFA to impose a transfer ban on Kotoko if…

Kumasi Asante Kotoko will suffer a player transfer ban if they fail to pay a fine of $240,000 imposed on them by the Federation of International Football Association (FIFA).

Kotoko was fined a total of $240,000 by FIFA after illegally registering Emmanuel Clottey, though the player was still a bonafide property of Tunisian giants, Esperance.

A ruling signed by Lord Veehala a member of the FIFA Disciplinary Committee, said if Kotoko (Debtor II) fails to pay up Emmanuel Clottey’s (Debtor I) fees by May 10 having breached the rules in acquiring the striker back in 2015.

“A ban from registering new players either nationally or internationally will be imposed on Debtor II.

“Once the deadline has expired, the transfer ban will be implemented automatically at the national and international level by the Ghana Football Association and FIFA respectively, without a further formal decision having to be taken nor any order to be issued by FIFA Disciplinary Committee or its secretariat,” the ruling said.

Clottey on the other hand has been ordered to pay CHF1000 within the 30 days upon notification of the decision.

The ruling also said that Esperance may demand additional punishment for Clottey if he fails to pay his debt and could be ban from all related football activities.

FIFA reminded GFA to implement the decision at the national level or would face appropriate sanctions and this could lead to the

expulsion of Ghana from international football.

Source: GNA