Ghana government engages traditional leaders to help in COVID-19 sensitization

Government on Tuesday announced that it is engaging traditional authorities – Paramount chiefs and Queenmothers to aid community sensitization of their subjects on the COVID-19 and its laid down protocols to fight against its spread.

Mr Kofi Dzamesi, the Minister of Chieftaincy and Religious Affairs, who revealed this said Paramount chiefs were the heads of traditional authority and therefore had wider reach and influence by virtue of respect accorded them by their subjects.

The Minister made this known at a press briefing to provide update on COVID-19 situation in the country in Accra, organized by the Ministry of Information.

He said the threats and prevalence of COVID-19 called for an all-inclusive approach by particularly engaging the people with the language they understand best adding that this is what the Paramount chiefs seek to do in their respective areas.

“The support of traditional rulers therefore is much needed especially at this crucial time as they are accustomed with all segment of the social structure in the various communities across the country,” he stated.

Mr Dzamesi said this is important as there were about 369 paramountcies with about 600 traditional councils under them across the 16 regions.

He indicated that some Paramount chiefs added their voices to that of government to emphasize the need for citizens to adhere to the protocols while suspending all traditional practices.

“Queenmothers will be actively involved in ensuring other supports from government. Also information, communication materials on the disease will be designed and shared among the traditional authorities to aid sensitization,” it added.

The Minister noted that Paramount chiefs would embark on this with collaboration with municipal and district assemblies and the appropriate structures in their jurisdiction.

Source: GNA