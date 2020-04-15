Ghana’s cases count of confirmed COVID-19 stands at 636

Ghana has confirmed 70 additional cases of the COVID-19, bringing the total number to 636, with 17 recoveries and a death toll of eight.

The Ghana Health Service’s update on COVID-19 indicates that several cases have been recorded as a result of intensive contact tracing and testing in the past two weeks due to enhanced surveillance, restriction of movement and continuous public education to prevent the spread.

A total of 44,421 persons had been tested with 636 being positive for COVID-19, the GHS said.

“605 cases have been categorised as mild disease and are on treatment, two are categorised as moderate to severe cases, none in critical state currently and eight have died,” it added.

It said 268 were reported from the routine surveillance, 253 from enhanced surveillance activities and 115 from travellers under mandatory quarantine in both Accra and Tamale.

Regions that have reported cases are Greater Accra, Ashanti, Central, Eastern, Western, Volta, Northern, North East, Upper East, and Upper West.

Source: GNA