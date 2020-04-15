VRA Hospital warns public against fake recruitment

The Management of the Volta River Authority (VRA) on Tuesday advised the public to disregard unscrupulous person posing as the Head of Laboratory Unit at the VRA Hospital at Akosombo, issuing fake letters to potential employment seekers.

“We want to state that VRA has not requested any such person to undertake any recruitment exercise on its behalf and that this individual is defrauding unsuspecting job seekers and the general public by this act”, it said.

A statement from the office of the VRA and copied to the Ghana News Agency in Accra, said VRA had a recruitment process, and at no stage in the process was payment of any sort required from the candidate.

It cautioned the public to be wary of information from such fraudulent persons and further advised that under no circumstance should they part with money for appointment into VRA because that was not part of VRA’s recruitment process.

The statement advised the public to contact the Authority at corpcomm@vra.com for verification of any employment offers.

Source: GNA