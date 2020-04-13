GHACHIFA urges Chinese government to respect the rights Ghanaians

The Ghana China Friendship Association(GHACHIFA), has urged the Chinese government, to heed to the call by Ghana’s Minister of Foreign Affairs and regional Integration, to respect the rights of Ghanaians and all other Africans in China.

This follows reports of incidents of maltreatment of Ghanaians and other African nationals in China, with regards to the COVID-19 outbreak.

Dr. Benjamin Anyagre, General secretary of GHACHIFA, in an interview with the Ghana News Agency, said as long as Ghanaians and other African nationals in China respected the laws of that country, they deserved to be treated with respect and due recognition.

He said the two countries had long standing relations, which could be traced to the beginning of Ghana as a republic, and several years of fruitful collaborations.

The GHACHIFA General Secretary observed that the good relations chalked so far between the two countries, had to be sustained and improved upon, instead of being marred by such easily preventable incidents.

Dr. Anyagre said the most important thing at the moment, was for Ghana and Africa as a whole, to now more than ever, indulge in fruitful collaboration towards eradicating the COVID-19 pandemic, and restoring global peace and sanity.

He believed that the request by Ghana’s Foreign Minister, would be duly attended to.

A news release signed by Madam Shirley Ayorkor Botwe, Ghana’s Minister of Foreign Affairs, read, “I have been briefed on the inhuman treatment being meted out to Ghanaians and other African nationals in the People’s republic of China, with regards to the COVID-19 outbreak.”

The release said the Ministry accordingly summoned Mr. Shi Ting Wang, Chinese Ambassador to Ghana over the reports, and to also asked him to call for the Chinese Government to address the situation and bring their officials to book.

A formal communication from the Government of Ghana would be issued within the next 24 hours to address the situation at hand,” the release said.

Source: GNA