Ghana’s confirmed cases of COVID-19 rise to 566

Ghana Sunday confirmed 158 additional cases of COVID-19, bringing the total to 566; with eight deaths.

This is the highest daily confirmed number of cases yet.

The Ghana Health Service attributes the significant rise in confirmed cases to enhanced surveillance and intensive contact tracing and testing, among other measures introduced recently.

It said on its portal, which provides situational update for COVID-19 that: “As of 11 April 2020, 23:00 hours, a total of 37,954 persons have been tested with 566 being positive for COVID-19.

“Out of the 566 positive cases four have been treated, discharged and tested negative, 552 cases have been categorised as mild disease on treatment, two moderate to severe cases, none currently on ventilators and eight (8) have died”.

It explained that of the total confirmed cases, 292 were reported from the routine surveillance, 159 from enhanced surveillance activities and 115 from travellers under mandatory quarantine in both Accra and Tamale.

Ten out of the 16 regions: Greater Accra, Ashanti, Central, Eastern, Western, Volta, Northern, North East, Upper East, and Upper West now have confirmed cases.

“Over the past thirteen (13) days (since the introduction of the enhanced surveillance), a number of measures have been introduced to control and prevent further spread of COVID-19 in Ghana.

“Among these are restrictive movement in the hotspots of the outbreak, intensive contact tracing and laboratory testing, social distancing, and intensive public education.

“These measures have resulted in a sudden increase in case detection, with high number of cases being reported”.

Ghana reported its first two cases on Thursday, March 12, 2020.

Source: GNA