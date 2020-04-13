The World must become a better place after COVID-19 pandemic – Palmer-Buckle

The Metropolitan Catholic Archbishop of Cape Coast, the Most Reverend Charles Palmer-Buckle has said the lessons of the Coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic must bring the best out of mankind to exhibit unprecedented revolutionary love, selflessness and dedication to make the world a better place for all.

He said the COVID-19 must breed a positive virus of love, care, sharing, honesty, selflessness and hardwork to revolutionalise the world to care for the needy and vulnerable, while all work in harmony to change the world for the best.

“Christ, like love is needed to fight this disease”, he indicated and urged people to sacrifice and care for the needy, the oppressed and the vulnerable in these difficult times, forgive freely and offer words of encouragement to those who are working hard to save lives and the ones struggling to survive the disease.

Delivering his Easter message in an interview with the GNA , he paid glowing tribute to all frontline and health workers who were working around the clock to care for the ‘afflicted’ the world over and prayed for God’s strength and protection for them and healing for all who were battling with the virus.

Archbishop Palmer-Buckle described this year’s passion week and Easter celebration as the most difficult in the history of the Church and asked how Christians would sing hallelujah when the pandemic was unleashing sufferings and fear on mankind but added, “ we will sing hallelujah because the Risen Christ has brought hope to all.

He said the Resurrection of Jesus Christ in these difficult times, had presented a better opportunity for Christians to worship God in Spirit and truth as Jesus Christ admonished in John 4;23.

“We must not worship with our lips and hearts alone, but also render our selfless and unconditional love to the sick, the needy and the afflicted”.

Source: GNA