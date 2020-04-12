Oguaa High Court dismisses contempt application against UCC Vice Chancellor, two others

A Cape Coast High Court has dismissed an application by Mr Henry Tackie, Group Managing Director of Barony Construction and Tacoa Construction Limited, citing Professor Joseph Ghartey Ampiah, Vice Chancellor of the University of Cape Coast (UCC) and two others for contempt.

The other two officials are Mr Philip Owusu, Director of Physical Planning and Estate Management, UCC and Mr Solomon Faakye, Head of Legal, UCC.

The court acquainted and discharged them for lack of evidence and slashed a cost of GH¢ 15,000 against Mr Tackie.

Mr Tackie filed an application through his Counsel, Mr Charles William Zwennes alleging that the three officers of the University had seized his property while a matter concerning that property was pending before the Court.

The two companies were awarded four separate contracts by UCC with a total contract sum of GH¢40 million in 2014 and 2015.

The University, subsequently discovered that the companies through their Managing Director, Mr Tackie presented a fake bank guarantees to secure the contracts.

The University rescinded the contracts and brought a legal action against the two companies for recovery of advance payment and fraudulent misrepresentation.

Mr Tackie initiated the contempt application, which has been dismissed.

Source: GNA