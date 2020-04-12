Bureau of Public Safety calls for nationwide lockdown

The Bureau of Public Safety (BPS), a research and advocacy institution on Saturday appealed to President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo to consider a holistic 21-day nationwide lockdown to curb the spread of COVID-19.

In a statement signed by Etornam Korda, Director, Research and Advocacy of BPS, and copied to the Ghana News Agency in Accra said “if the country failed to take immediate bold and radical steps, all the good efforts applied so far will come to a naught and eventually the country will be consumed by this ravaging novel virus.”

The BPS calls comes after Ghana recorded 408 COVID-19 cases with eight deaths.

The statement further called on government “to apply more efforts at education and effective monitoring of traced contacts and suspected cases to minimize frequent escapees from isolation centres and enhance medical advice.”

According to the statement, government should also expand testing sites across the 16 Regions within the shortest possible time.

It therefore called on Ghanaians to “join the call for the extension of restricted movement across the country and support government in these trying times.”

The statement called on citizenry to comply with the directives on restriction of movements noting that, “our collective discipline remain key in the fight against COVID-19.”

It further encouraged men and officers in the law enforcement front to demonstrate tact and professionalism at all times in their enforcement duties.

The statement commended President Akufo-Addo for the various social and business interventions put in place to alleviate the suffering of the masses and shocks of organizations.

Source: GNA