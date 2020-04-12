Ghana confirmed COVID-19 cases reach 408 with 8 deaths

Ghana has confirmed thirty additional cases of COVID-19, bringing the total number to 408.

The Ghana Health Service (GHS) portal, which provides situational update for COVID-19, said over the past 12 days, since the introduction of the enhanced surveillance, a number of measures have been introduced to control and prevent further spread of the disease in Ghana.

It said among them were restrictive movement in the hotspots of the outbreak, intensive contact tracing and laboratory testing, social distancing, and intensive public education.

These measures have resulted in a sudden increase in case detection, with high number of cases being reported.

The GHS said as at 2300 hours on April 10, 2020, 27,346 persons have been tested with 408 testing positive for COVID-19.

Giving the breakdown, it said of the 408 confirmed cases, four persons had been treated and discharged upon testing negative, 394 cases had been categorised as mild disease on treatment, two moderate to severe cases, none currently on ventilators and eight (8) had died.

It said 205 cases were reported from the routine surveillance, 88 from enhanced surveillance activities and 115 from travellers under mandatory quarantine in both Accra and Tamale.

Regions that have reported cases include Greater Accra, Ashanti, Central, Eastern, Northern, North East, Upper East and Upper West regions.

Meanwhile, due to the rate at which the cases keep increasing, the Government has extended the two weeks partial lockdown by one more week to prevent and control the spread.

Ghanaians are advised to keep adhering to the precautionary measures to prevent further spread.

Source: GNA