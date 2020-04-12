Ghana condemns Chinese racial discrimination against Africans

Ghana on Saturday condemned the inhumane treatment being meted out to Ghanaians and other African nationals in China with regards to the COVID-19 outbreak.

Madam Shirley Ayorkor Botchwey, the Minister of Foreign Affairs and Regional Integration, in a statement copied to the Ghana News Agency, said a formal communication from the Government would be issued within 24 hours to address the situation.

“I have been briefed on the inhumane treatment being meted out to Ghanaians and other African nationals in the People’s Republic of China with regards to COVID-19 outbreak,” she said.

“I regret and highly condemn this act of ill-treatment and racial discrimination. I have, therefore, summoned the Chinese Ambassador to Ghana, Mr Shi Ting Wang, to register my disappointment and call for his Government to immediately address the situation and bring their officials to order.”

Source: GNA