Ghana extends border closure by another two weeks

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has, by Executive Instrument 66, extended the closure of the country’s borders by two weeks effective midnight, April 5.

This is to curtail the importation of COVID-19 cases while the nation focuses on the enhanced contact tracing and testing programme.

Information Minister Kojo Oppong Nkrumah announced in a tweet on Saturday morning.

The President on the Midnight, Sunday, March 22, ordered the closure of the country’s borders following the implementation of Coronavirus measures to prevent the further spread of the deadly disease.

Ghana’s case count of COVID-19 has increased to 205 as of April 4, with five deaths and three persons fully recovered.

Source: GNA