If you must go out, wear a mask – Dr Donkor

Ghanaians, especially those who have to go out of their house have been advised to put on a nose and mouth mask to prevent the spread of COVID-19 in the country.

Dr Joseph Donkor, Specialist in charge of the Tema Manhean Clinic, who made the call, said that was a sure way to block the virus from spreading, saying “that was what China did and were able to curtail the spread of virus, because as you wear it, it means we don’t have anyone spreading it”.

Dr Donkor gave the advice when Tema Youth for Christ donated sanitary items to the clinic and some assorted items and cash to 20 pregnant adolescents in the Tema Manhean community.

He added that the fact was that, the virus was coming from the mouth and the nostril of affected persons therefore if the public was able to block it from getting into the air and on surfaces, as well as preventing people from inhaling the contaminated air, the spread of the virus would reduce.

“We are believing that now the virus can suspend for even days so assuming somebody comes here and he is able to cough around, all the environment here will be carrying the particles so if you breath in here, you will be breathing in the virus”.

He said due to the unavailability of the disposable nose masks, it was recommended that people made use of the cotton ones and wash them thoroughly for reuse while observing the other preventive measures especially proper hand wash and utilization of hand sanitizer.

Mr Frank Ebo Mensah, Regional Coordinator for Tema Youth for Christ, presenting the items, said the donation was a compassionate emergency response to mitigate the effects of COVID-19 on the beneficiaries who are vulnerable.

Mr Mensah, who is also the National Adolescent Reproductive Health Manager for Ghana Youth for Christ, added that the gesture was part of the implementation of an adolescent sexual health project in the Greater Accra Region and the Greater Kumasi Metropolitan Area by his outfit.

He explained that under the project, over 10,000 adolescents in basic schools and target communities would be reached with teenage pregnancy prevention and behavior change education indicating that 10 pregnant girls and adolescent girls with little babies would also receive support to be empowered and adequately integrated into school and community structures.

He said the YFC aimed at reaching every young person in every community and basic school with the person and teachings of Christ through school worships, discipleship clubs, leadership development, mentoring, promotion of adolescent reproductive health and social services.

Patience Naa Dei Kotey, nurse in charge of the Manhean Clinic’s adolescent corner commended the YFC for thinking about the pregnant adolescent girls pleading however that such gestures should be extended to other adolescents both boys and girls in the community as they were also vulnerable.

Naomi, a pregnant adolescent, expressed joy at the donation as according to her, it would go a long way to alleviate their plight during the lockdown.

She urged other adolescent girls to either abstain from sexual activities or use contraceptives and condoms.

Source: GNA