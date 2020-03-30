President inaugurates board of trustees for COVID-19 Fund

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo on Sunday inaugurated the board of trustees to manage the COVID-19 Fund chaired by the immediate past Chief Justice, Mrs Sophia Akuffo.

The board will receive contributions and donations from the public to assist the needy and the vulnerable as the nation battles to halt the scourge of COVID-19 pandemic.

Other members of the board include Justice Offei-Akrofi, a retired Anglican Bishop; Mrs Elsie Awadzi, the Second Deputy Governor of the Bank of Ghana; Mrs Gifty Afenyi-Dadzie, a leader in the media, religion and finance; and Mr Collins Asare, who will serve as Secretary to the board.

Information Minister Kojo Oppong Nkrumah announced this at a media briefing in Accra on Sunday, to update the public on various measures put in place by government to contain the spread of the virus.

The President has already directed the Controller and Accountant General to send his next three months’ salaries-April, May and June into the Fund, whilst Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, on Saturday, March 28, pledged to also send his three months salaries to the Fund.

President Akufo-Addo during his fourth national broadcast on last Friday, March 27, announced the establishment of COVID-19 Fund.

The President announced a two-week restriction of movement for residents in Accra, Tema, Kasoa and Kumasi, except for accessing essential services like food, water, medicine and banking transactions.

The President thanked all Ghanaians, churches, financial institutions and individuals, who have already made donations to help in the fight against the deadly disease.

He urged all Ghanaians to continue observing the hygiene and safety protocols- washing your hands with soap under running water, covering one’s mouth when coughing and sneezing, usage of alcohol-based sanitizers, eat healthily and having enough sleep to boost the immune system.

On Sunday, March 29, Ghana has 152 confirmed cases of COVID-19, with five deaths.

Source: GNA