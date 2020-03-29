COVID-19: Ghana records 152 confirmed cases

As at today, March 29, 2020, Ghana has reported officially confirmed 152 cases of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) with five deaths and two recoveries. Health authorities say 11 new cases have been confirmed in the country’s Northern regional capital of Tamale.

According to the Health Ministry, 10 of the cases were Guinean nationals who have entered the country through Burkina Faso and Togo. These individuals, it said were picked up on intelligence report and subsequently held in quarantine and tested.

The 11th case, it said was recorded in Kumasi, in the Ashanti Region.

Meanwhile, the parts of the country will go into partial restrictions after midnight Sunday. Areas to be affected by the restrictions in the Greater Accra Region include the Accra Metropolis, Tema Metropolis, the Tema West, Kpone Katamanso, Krowor, Ledzokuku, Adentan, Ashiaman, La-Nkwantanang, Madina, La-Dade-Kotopon, Okaikwei North, Ablekuma North, Ablekuma West, Ablekuma Central, Ayawaso East, Ayawaso North, Ayawaso West, Ayawaso Central, Ga North, Ga West, Ga South, Ga Central, Ga East, Korle-Klottey, Weija/Gbawe and the Awutu Senya East constituencies.

In the Greater Kumasi Metropolitan Area, the Kumasi Metropolis, Asokwa, Suame, Old Tafo, Oforikrom, Asokore Mampong, Kwadaso, Atwima Nwabiagya, Kwabre East, Ejisu, Afigya-Kwabre South, Bosomtwe, Atwima Kwanwoma and Atwima Nwabiagya North will be affected by the partial restriction on movements.

The government has gone to Parliament seeking approval to access $35 million from the World Bank to fight the pandemic. The World Bank is making available a financing facility $10 billion for member countries – interest free.

BY Emmanuel K. Dogbevi