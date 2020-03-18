Tokyo Olympics to be staged regardless of Coronavirus pandemic

The International Olympic Committee (IOC) on Tuesday confirmed that the Tokyo Olympics will be staged as planned despite the threat posed by the Coronavirus pandemic.

Despite fears of the games been cancelled, the IOC in its latest communique said, ”This is an unprecedented situation for the whole world, and our thoughts are with all those affected by this crisis. We are in solidarity with the whole of society to do everything to contain the virus.

“The situation around the COVID-19 virus is also impacting the preparations for the Olympic Games Tokyo 2020, and is changing day by day.”

The IOC said they remain fully committed to the Olympic Games Tokyo 2020 and there would be no need for any drastic decisions with four months to go.

“The IOC encourages all athletes to continue to prepare for the Olympic Games Tokyo 2020 as best they can. We will keep supporting the athletes by consulting with them and their respective NOCs, and by providing them with the latest information and developments, which are accessible for athletes worldwide on the Athlete365 website and via their respective NOCs and IFs.

“The IOC has confidence that the many measures being taken by many authorities around the world will help contain the situation of the COVID-19 virus. In this context, the IOC welcomes the support of the G7 leaders as expressed by Japanese Prime Minister Abe Shinzo, who said: “I want to hold the Olympics and Paralympics perfectly, as proof that the human race will conquer the new Coronavirus, and I gained support for that from the G-7 leaders,” the statement said.

During an Executive Board meeting with all the stakeholders of the Tokyo Olympic Games, the IOC also discussed how qualifying events for the games would go on despite the travel restrictions.

“To date, 57 percent of the athletes are already qualified for the Games. For the remaining 43 percent of places, the IOC will work with the IFs to make any necessary and practical adaptations to their respective qualification systems for Tokyo 2020,” the statement said.

IOC President Thomas Bach said: “The health and well-being of all those involved in the preparations for the Olympic Games Tokyo 2020 is our number-one concern.

”All measures are being taken to safeguard the safety and interests of athletes, coaches and support teams. We are an Olympic community; we support one another in good times and in difficult times. This Olympic solidarity defines us as a community.”

