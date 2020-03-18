Land litigation is hampering development of Volta Region – Letsa

Dr Archibald Yao Letsa, Volta Regional Minister said land litigations in the Region are hampering its quest for accelerated socio-economic development.

“One challenge we are facing with investors is availability of land, and land litigation is hampering our development as a region,” he stated.

Dr Letsa who was speaking at the launch of “Graphic Spotlight for Volta”, a special regional report initiative, said investors were visiting the region but land litigation was driving them away.

The Regional Minister therefore appealed to traditional authorities to solve the problem to enhance socio-economic development of the Region.

Mamaga Ametor II, the Paramount Queen of Alavanyo Traditional Area who was the chairperson of the occasion, assured the Minister that the traditional authorities would do their best to address the situation to enhance the development of the Region.

Togbe Gbogbololo V, the Paramount Chief of Vakpo Traditional Area commended Graphic Communication Group Limited for the initiative, and prayed it changed the narrative.

He underscored the importance of the media as an agent of change due to the critical role it played in shaping society and enhancing development.

Togbe Gbogbololo said it was important for the media to visit remote communities and engage the people on issues affecting them and bring those issues to the attention of duty bearers for redress.

Mrs Catherine Ablorh, Zonal Business Manager for Eastern and Volta, Graphic Communication Group Limited, called on all stakeholders in the region to support the initiative.

“We share a common function to help each other and unite as partners in development as we both seem to sell the region to the world in order to quicken the development,” she stated.

The Manager said the Group made several positive impacts on the lives of the people and would continue to ensure that the developmental gaps between the weak and the strong were bridged.

The “Graphic Spotlight for Volta”, is a special regional report initiative aimed at showcasing business opportunities in the region to the rest of the world.

The report will cover development issues including; infrastructure, agricultural, commerce, green issues, education, health, social life, hospitality and tourism, oil and gas, mining and sanitation.

Source: GNA