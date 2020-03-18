Ghana’s High Commission in London suspends consular services

Ghana’s High Commission in London, United Kingdom, has temporarily suspended the issuance of visas effective Wednesday, March 18, to help curb the spread of the coronavirus.

A statement from the Mission said it will be operating by the following guidelines regarding visa applications:

Visa applicants who have paid the visa fee and submitted their applications to the High Commission as at March 16, 2020 may either request a refund of the visa fee or wait for their visas to be issued and mailed to them by the High Commission.

Visa applicants who have already completed their online applications and been given appointments, but are yet to submit the said applications, are advised not to go to the High Commission as all appointments have been cancelled.

Requests for refunds of visa fees must be accompanied by proof of prior submission of said applications to the High Commission such as: collection of slips, text messages or email from the High Commission indicating receipt)

In the case of passports to Ghanaian citizens, only passport applications with Proof of Emergency will be processed at a considerably reduced schedule in order to protect the safety and promote the welfare and well-being of Ghanaian citizens and staff.

Meanwhile, all queries should be sent to the email address below: Email: myquery@ghanahighcommissionuk.com

Telephone: 02033022288

Source: GNA