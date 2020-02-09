Ghana Revenue Authority posts GH¢43.9b as total revenue for 2019

The Ghana Revenue Authority (GRA) collected a total revenue of GH¢43.9 billion in 2019 as against a revised target of GH¢42.08 billion.

This represents an actual revenue growth of 16.6 per cent, exceeding the revised target by 4.4 per cent, Mr. Ammishaddai Owusu-Amoah, the acting GRA Commissioner-General, has disclosed.

Giving the breakdown, he indicated that for domestic taxes, the GRA collected GH¢31.9 billion, representing an increase of 30.4 per cent as compared to 2018.

Mr. Owusu-Amoah, who was addressing the opening session of the Authority’s ‘2020 Management Retreat’ in Kumasi, attributed the success story to the massive debt collection exercises embarked on by the GRA, as well as the vigorous and issue-based audits, especially in the petroleum sector.

Other factors cited included rigorous examination of imports, increased value-added-tax (VAT) invigilation, introduction of a monthly performance-based league table for offices and increase in the communication service tax in the last quarter of the year under review.

The acting Commissioner-General said for 2020, the GRA had been tasked to collect tax revenue of GH¢47 billion, but the Authority had resolved to collect GH¢55.02 billion.

This is expected to engender a growth of 25.2 per cent over the previous year’s revenue collection.

Mr. Owusu-Amoah reinforced the GRA’s determination to continue to undertake a strong digitization drive as part of its transformational agenda, stressing that in line with this vision, the Authority would automate the payment of VAT.

This would involve linking teller systems of VAT-registered businesses to a centralized database to ensure that VAT collected was credited to the Authority in real time.

Additionally, all the modules in the second phase of the Integrated Tax Application and Processing System (ITaPS) would be rolled out starting from March 2020.

This system is expected to automate filing of returns, issuance of tax clearance certificates and withholding tax credit certificates.

Otumfuo Osei Tutu II, Asantehene, in a message delivered on his behalf by the Mawerehene, Baffour Osei Hyeaman Brentuo, advised the staff of the GRA to uphold professionalism in the discharge of their duties.

They should work harder to increase revenue generation at all time for sustainable socio-economic development and growth.

Mr. Simon Osei-Mensah, Ashanti Regional Minister, assured of the government’s continuous support for the GRA to enhance revenue generation.

Source: GNA