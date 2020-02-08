Missing illegal mining excavators: CID intensifies investigations

The Criminal Investigations Department (CID) of the Ghana Police Service has intensified its investigations into the missing excavators seized from illegal illegal miners (galemsey operators).

Six suspects, Horace Ekow Ewusi, Frederick Ewusi, Joel Asamoah, Adnan Haruna, Frank Gyan and John Arhin, were arrested on Monday, February 3, in connection with the said excavators and are currently under investigation.

Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Juliana Obeng, Head of the Public Affairs Unit of the CID in an interview with the Ghana News Agency in Accra on Friday, called on everybody with useful information that could aid investigators to get to the bottom of the matter to be bold to report to police.

Anybody who claims to have paid monies to any of the suspects for the release of their mining equipment, seized by the joint military police task force, should submit valid documents covering the equipment to the investigators.

Ekow Ewusi, Frederick and Asamoah are being investigated for stealing while are Haruna, Gyan and Arhin are in trouble for alleged abetment of crime.

The arrest of the suspects was caused by Professor Frimpong Boateng, Minister of Environment, Science and Technology and the Chairman of the Inter-Ministerial Committee on Illegal Mining.

Source: GNA