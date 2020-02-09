Victims of human rights abuses becoming more aware – Mrs Kpe

Mrs Thywill Eyra Kpe, the Central Regional Director of the Department of Gender has described the increase in reported cases of human right violations as a ‘positive sign’.

According to her, the numbers though alarming, could be a positive sign of victims seeking justice due to increased advocacy.

Mrs Kpe was reacting to a report released by the Commission on Human Rights and Administrative Justice (CHRAJ) in the Central Region, which indicated that a total of 667 human right violations were recorded in the year 2019.

Out of the number, child rights violations topped with 334 cases, which involved non-maintenance, education, name, access and custody.

Also, that of women’s rights violations were 81 cases including non-maintenance, non-performance of customary rites and denial of paternal responsibility.

Mrs Kpe explained that: “We have embarked on vigorous multifaceted campaigns on rights and anti- violence campaigns to encourage people to seek justice when violence is meted out to them and also encourage perpetrators to desist from violence.”

“So we could say that positively people are now aware of their rights and they are reporting them accordingly, but the ultimate goal is to get perpetrators to reduce the number of violence committed against women and children.”

Additionally, Mrs Kpe, stated that the Department, with support from the UNFPA was working on various initiatives including establishing the Community Parent Network Advocacy Groups.

It has developed jingles to educate the public on Sexual and Gender Based Violence and a community guideline to help parents and other stakeholders understand their core responsibilities, rights and obligations towards young people.

Touching on the issue of high reported cases of non–maintenance, she said it should not be downplayed because it could lead to the upsurge in social vices.

She further indicted that data from the Multiple Indicator Cluster Survey (MIICS 2017/18) showed that in Ghana 19 per cent of women aged 20 and 24 were married before the age of 18 and 22% of the figure was from the Central Region.

She said Ghana had ratified a number of International agreements and protocols including the United Nations Convention of the Rights of the Child (UNCRC), the convention on the Elimination of all forms of Discrimination Against Women (CEDAW), to protect the rights and welfare of women and children.

For that matter, the Gender advocate urged all to be concerned about the unfortunate rising phenomenon non-maintenance by making parents to understand their responsibilities toward their children.

Source: GNA