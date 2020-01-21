Revoke appointment of Director for ‘non-existing’ Keta Port – Ablakwa

Mr Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, the Member of Parliament (MP) for North Tongu has asked Government to revoke the appointment of Dr. Alexander Adusei Junior, as Director for Keta Port.

He said the Keta Port was “non-existing” and that it was unacceptable to create a picture as if the Port was operational.

Mr Ablakwa said monies for salary and other benefits to the director of the “non-existing” Port since his appointment some 10 months ago should be channeled into addressing issues of potable water and fixing of bad roads among others.

Speaking at a news conference organised by the Volta Region National Democratic Congress (NDC), the MP said Mr Adusei’s appointment was a waste of the taxpayer’s money because “almost a year on all that could be seen is a sign post that says, Site for Keta Port.”

Mr Kwaku Ofori Asiama, the Transport Minister in a letter dated March 19, 2019 announced the appointment of Dr. Adusei as Director of Keta Port and asked the Chairman of the Ghana Ports and Harbours Authority (GPHA) to take the necessary actions to effect the appointment.

In August 2019, a delegation from GPHA including; Mr Michael Luguje, the Director-General, paid a courtesy call on the Awoamefia of Anlo, Torgbui Sri III at Anloga to officially introduce Mr Adusei to the chiefs.

Mr Peter Mac Manu Board Chairman, GPHA who insisted government had initiated processes to soon get the Port developed to benefit the residents and the country, said “the President himself had signed the executive instrument that demarcated the area for the Port” and justified the need for a director to be in charge and control of the process.

He therefore called on the President to withdraw the appointment of Dr. Adusei and take steps to redeem promises made to the people of the region.

News of President Nana Akufo-Addo initiating processes to develop a port at Keta was welcomed by the chiefs and people of the area who said the plan was on the drawing board for long and believed its construction would restore Keta to its past glories as a preferred destination for local and International trade.

Mr. Komla Wogbemase Ofori, Project Engineer, Coastal Ports Development at GPHA, in an interview with the Ghana News Agency said it was important for the people to “take heart and be patient for the development process because it doesn’t happen overnight,” adding, the port was a serious project, which needed time to undertake.

Mr. Ofori assured that the “Keta Port will happen irrespective of which government is in power because processes for its development started since 2012 or even earlier.”

Source: GNA