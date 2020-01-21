University students demand speedy resolution of government, TUTAG impasse

Students of Takoradi Technical University (TTU) have called on Government to expedite processes towards meeting leadership of Technical Universities Teachers Association of Ghana (TUTAG) to resolve their impasse.

The call follows fear expressed by a cross-section of the students that another strike action could erupt, if the impasse was not tackled immediately and lasting solutions proffered.

Though a visit by the Ghana News Agency to the University showed that both lecturers and students were back on campus for academic work, the Student Representative Council (SRC) Women’s Commissioner, Ms Benedicta Betty Abbey, expressed fear that the lecturers might strike again, if government did not speed up with the process of meeting the teachers for redress.

She also said the strike action altered the academic calendar, putting students in difficult situations.

“We had to go for lectures and learn within eight weeks, and proceed to write our final exams, but now we have only one week to prepare,” she said, and also indicated that level 300 students experienced a decrease in their project work.

Some students said most supervisors did not assist their students writing research work and expressed worry that poor quality work might be produced at the end.

The students said they were badly hit with new accommodation arrangements on campus as the hostel managers were expecting additional payments.

Members of TUTAG are demanding Government increase their emoluments to commensurate the upgrade of polytechnics to university status culminating in a sit down strike.

The strike, which re-ignited on January 6 this year has, however, been called off and both students and lecturers returned to campus to commence academic work.

Source: GNA