GWCL rations water supply in Sekondi-Takoradi and its environs

The Ghana Water Company Limited has begun rationing water supply to Sekondi-Takoradi Metropolis and the Effia-Kwesimintsim Municipality.

This is due to the onset of the dry season which has resulted in inadequate water supply to the treatment plant at Inchaban.

Nana Yaw Barima-Barnie, Western Regional Communications Manager of the Ghana Water Company Limited (GWCL), who disclosed this in an interview with the Ghana News Agency, said during the dry season the dam in Inchaban receive less water from the river basin in Daboase for production.

He said” there is, therefore, the need to ration the water for evenly distribution else some communities may not get any water.”

He said as a result the areas in the two districts have been zoned into three groups and the first zone includes Effiakuma, Bankyease, Sawmill, Lagos Town, Airport Ridge, Kwesimintsim, West and East Tanokrom, Kajebril, Adjoa, Funko, New Amanful, Apremdo, Assakae, Apowa and Dupaul.

Nana Barima-Barnie mentioned Anaji, West Line and West Anaji Residential Area, as the second zone; while Beach Road, Chapel Hill, Dixcove Hill, Essikafo-Ambantem No. 1,2 & 3; Port Quarters, Accra Road, Amonoo Road, Bekwai Road, Kintampo Road, Cape Coast Road, New Takoradi, John Sabbah Road, Tower Reservoir, Sekondi Road, Nkotompo, TTU Area, Kokompe, Air Force, Adakope, CDH, New Site, Harbour Area and Windy Ridge fall within the third zone.

The Communication Manager urged the public to buy reservoirs to store water when it is available and use water judiciously.

He cautioned the public against the use of treated water for the watering of lawns, gardens and as well as washing of vehicles.

Nana Barima-Barnie said the company would embark on an intensive revenue mobilization exercise to retrieve all arrears and entreated the public who are still owed arrears to pay their bills in full to enable the company serve them better.

He advised all customers not to forget to leave their payment receipts behind when they are leaving their homes in order not to get disconnected by the revenue mobilization team.

Source: GNA