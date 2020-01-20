Togbega Gabusu VI passes on

The Gbi Traditional Council in the Volta Region has officially announced the demise of His Royal Highness Togbega Gabusu VI, Paramount Chief of Gbi Traditional Area.

Togbe Keh XII, Divisional Chief of Gbi Wegbe and Left-wing Chief of the Gbi Traditional Area on behalf of Togbe Worde IV, Acting Paramount Chief of Gbi-Dzigbe (Hohoe) and Divisional Chief of Gbi Kpeme, made this known at a press conference in Hohoe.

The Council has declared a state of mourning from Saturday, January 18 to Saturday, January 25, 2020 and has also directed that all flags in Gbi-Dzigbe (Hohoe) should fly at half-mast during the period of mourning and all daily activities carried out with sobriety.

The Council said Togbe Worde now acts as the President of the Gbi Traditional Council until a new Paramount Chief is enstooled and called on all indigenes of Gbi to observe the mourning period in black or red attires.

The Council said Togbega Gabusu VI was taken ill few months ago and added that “he had quality medical treatment and attention both home and abroad but to no avail”.

Togbega Gabusu VI, known in private life as Eli Billy Bright Kormla Kumadie, a teacher by profession, was enstooled Paramount Chief of the Gbi Traditional Area, Hohoe, on May 25, 1989.

Togbega Gabusu, who reigned for 29 years, served as the Vice President and President of the Volta Regional House of Chiefs, Member of the National House of Chiefs and also served on the boards of a number of institutions.

Togbega Gabusu hailed from the Royal Kadrake Gate; one of the three Gates of the Royal Tokoni Clan of Gbi-Hohoe and till his demise by customary practices also reigned as the Divisional Chief of Gbi-Hohoe and Chief of the Royal Torkoni Clan.

The Council also declared a lift on a ban on noise making and disturbances in the traditional area.

Deiga Kwadzo Dei XII, Paramount Chief of Gbi-Nyigbe (Peki), Divisional Chiefs and Queen mothers from Peki and Hohoe, the clergy, moslem community, heads of security agencies and organisations and political figures witnessed the traditional announcement.

Source: GNA