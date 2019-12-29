Home / General News / Court restrains Laboma Beach Resort and others

An Accra Circuit court has place an injunction on Laboma Beach Resort to refrain from doing any work on a land in dispute with SBC-La Limited.

The other parties restrained are the La Traditional Council, and Afro Nation Concept.

The injunction order which has been sighted by the Ghana News Agency said “It is hereby ordered that the defendants, their agents, assigns, privies, workmen and all claiming through them are restrained from working on plaintiff’s land”.

According to a statement issued in Accra by Prince Sowah Annan, Managing Director of SBC-La limited to the GNA, the decision which would last for ten days could affect a programme by Afro Nation Concept scheduled from December 27-29, 2019.

Source: GNA

