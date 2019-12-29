Majetie Fetrie dies

Ghana’s Weightlifter, Majetie Fetrie has died in the early hours of Saturday, in Nigeria.

Fetrie, a Nigerian who naturalized for Ghana and competed at the Melbourne Commonwealth Games in Australia in 2006, died a month after suffering from stroke, which kept him incapacitated till his demise.

He won a Gold medal for Ghana in the 2006 Commonwealth games held in Melbourne, Australia.

He was later banned for two years by the International Weightlifting Federation (IWF) for taking banned substances during the Africa Championship held in Morocco in 2006.

Fetrie later became coach of the National Weightlifting team before relocating to Nigeria.

Source: GNA