Ghana police officers elevated

Five Deputy Commissioners of Police have been elevated to the rank of Commissioner of Police while 16 Assistant Commissioners of Police (ACPs) have been promoted to the Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCOP) position.

The promotions takes effect from Wednesday, January 1, 2020.

A statement announcing the new promotions said President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, has, upon the recommendations of the Police Council, promoted the top police officers to their new ranks.

The five Deputy Commissioners of Police promoted to the Commissioner rank are Mr Samuel Monney, Director-General/Technical Department, Nana Asomah Hinneh, Director-General/Human Resource Department, Mr Ebenezer Francis Doku, Director-General/Special Duties, Mr Patrick Atampugre Akolgo, Director-General/National Protection Department, and Mr Edward Tabiri, Director-General/Police Intelligence Department.

The 16 ACPs, now Deputy Commissioners of Police, are Mr David Senanu Eklu, Director-General Public Affairs Department, Barima Tweneboah Sasraku, Deputy-Director General/CID, Mr Kwadwo Antwi Tabi, Director Education, Mr Wilfred Boahen Frimpong, Deputy Regional Commander, Bono, Mr Edmund Ohene Bosompem, Commanding Officer, NPTS, and Mr Okyere Darko Asumadu, Deputy Regional Commander, Bono East.

The others are and Mrs Habiba Yaa Akyere Twumasi-Sarpong, Deputy Regional Commander, Central, Mr Afful Boakye Yiadom, Deputy Regional Commander, Eastern, Mr Iddi Lansah Seidu, Director, Marine, Ports and Harbours, Mr Stephen Adane-Mensah, Deputy Director, Service Workshop, and Mr Anderson Fosu-Ackaah, Central MTTU Commander,

The rest are Mr Mohammed Fuseini Suraji, United Nations, Dr Sayibu Pabi Gariba, Director of National Operations, Mr Joseph Gyamera Oklu, Director of Operations, CID, Mr Charles Domanban, Deputy Regional Commander, Savannah, and Mr Victor Adusah-Poku, Administrator, Police Hospital.

“The Police Administration wishes the newly promoted officers its heartiest congratulations,” the statement added.

Source: GNA