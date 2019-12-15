Parliament approves nomination of Supreme Court Justices

Parliament has unanimously approved the nomination of three Justices appointed by President Nana Akufo-Addo to the Supreme Court.

The approval follows a recommendation by the Appointment Committee of Parliament that the nominees have exhibited character, competence, independent thinking and depth understanding of the law and suitable for the Supreme Court.

The three justices are Justice Mariama Owusu, Justice Avril Lovelace Johnson and Justice Gertrude Araba Esaaba Tokornoo all judges of the Court of Appeal.

Mr Joseph Osei-Owusu, Chairman of the Appointment Committee, presenting the Committee’s report before Parliament, said the Committee considered the appointments in the light of the provisions of the 1992 Constitution and Order 74 of the Standing Orders of the House.

The Appointment Committee earlier in the week had scrutinized the three nominees and later submitted their report to the House with a recommendation to proceed with their endorsement.

“After a careful examination of their record at the various courts, the Committee was satisfied the three persons were indeed competent and sufficiently trained and knowledgeable in the law to be elevated to the high office of Supreme Court” Mr Osei-Owusu added.

Mr Joseph Yieleh Chireh, Member of Parliament (MP) for Wa West, who seconded the motion, said the nominees were appointed to replace three justices who are on retirement or are due for retirement by the end of the year.

He said three ladies who were very qualified demonstrated their understanding of the law and were also forthright with some of the issues they raised with them.

He said the answers by nominees concerning the death penalty were very clear and almost synonymous that death penalty should not continue to be on the country’s statute books.

Mr Samuel Atta Akyea, Minister of Works and Housing, said the appointment of Justices to the Supreme Court should come with merit and expressed joy to see the three women demonstrate merit and competence during the vetting.

“One thing we should never do is give what matters to individuals who are not competent…therefore, as important as justice delivery is, if you do not have men and women of substance and competence to handle that special area our governance system there would be in chaos”.

Mr Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, Ranking Member on Foreign Affairs, said the nomination of three female Justices to Supreme Court was a good thing to the gender movement and also their selection would serve as role model to young ladies.

He said the nominees distinguished themselves during the vetting and also showed how progressive they are with some controversial issues like the death penalty and also on the apparels that judges wear.

Source: GNA