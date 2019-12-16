GIMPA introduces new executive leadership training programme

The Ghana Institute of Management and Public Administration (GIMPA) will start a new executive leadership training programme for senior leaders and managers of public and private organisations beginning January 2020.

The programme christened “Academy of Leadership and Executive Training” (ALET) will provide opportunities for corporate and public directors to upgrade their knowledge in leadership and managerial skills.

The aim of the programme is to strengthen and harmonize the various training programmes of the Institute in delivering efficient and effective short courses.

The course is designed to enhance the leadership skills of managers, build their foundation in general management and connect them to a global network.

Dr William Sabi, the Deputy Minister of Monitoring and Evaluation, speaking at the launch of the programme in Accra, said the initiative would bridge the gap between practice and academic work.

He expressed concern that many public institutions link promotion to the number of years served than performance, adding that it was necessary for public sector managers to upgrade their knowledge for optimum performance.

He said the private sector promotion was well-structured and tied to both experience and performance, stressing that organisations must endeavour to invest in building the capacities of their managers for better outcomes.

“ALET is an opportunity for leaders of organisation to acquire skills and ideas and keep abreast with modern executive and leadership training”, he added.

Dr Sobi said some directors are reluctant to go on leave because they think their positions would be taken over by a more competent person, urging them to continuously improve their knowledge to build confidence in their field of work.

Professor Philip Ebow Bondzi-Simpson, the Rector of GIMPA, said it is imperative for organisations to have continuous professional training for organisational development.

He said the Institute would continue to adhere to its mandate of developing the public administrative system and provide civil servants with the requisite professional competence for excellence.

He said the programmes are tailor-made to provide precise solutions to staff’s capacity development needs.

Dr Charles Amoatey, the Acting Director, GIMPA ALET, said the programme sought to optimize the effectiveness and accelerate the knowledge of managers for greater impact.

He said the programmes would be structured as customized programmes tailored to address the peculiar training needs of institutions, held at the organisations preferred time, date and venue and delivered online especially for international participants.

Source: GNA